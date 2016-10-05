Update: Long Beach firefighters have house fire under control

Long Beach firefighters have responded to a house fire on U.S. 90 in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday.
Police have blocked off the eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 at the Long Beach-Gulfport line to keep motorists away from the fire. Lanes in both directions were blocked off earlier, before firefighters got the flames under control.
The call went out about the fire about 5:30 a.m. about a fire at a home under construction at Lewis Avenue and U.S. 90. No one was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 6:30 a.m.
Access to U.S. 90 at Ocean Wave also is blocked because of the fire.
SunHerald has a reporter on the scene and we will update as more information becomes available.
Comments