$2 million grant will aid Gulfport’s water, wastewater improvements

Gulfport has been awarded a $2 million grant from FEMA for ongoing infrastructure repairs from Hurricane Katrina.
U.S. Senators Thad Cochran, R-Miss., and Roger Wicker. R-Miss., and Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., announced the award Friday.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for $2,023,299 is for water and wastewater improvements in the city and is awarded under the federal disaster declaration issued after Hurricane Katrina.
No state or local matching funds are required with this award.
FEMA Public Assistance grants provide supplemental disaster assistance to governments and nonprofit organizations for debris removal and emergency protective measures. The grants also fund the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged, publicly-owned facilities.
In May, FEMA awarded Biloxi an $8.9 million grant for ongoing work to purchase easements and to replace infrastructure damaged during Katrina and subsequent storms.
“Gulfport is working systematically on water and wastewater system repairs and replacement following Hurricane Katrina,” Cochran said. “This FEMA grant is intended to help make the city’s water and wastewater services stronger and more reliable.”
“This project highlights how important it is to provide reliable water service to Gulfport residents, while strengthening the community to withstand future storms,” Wicker said. “These investments are critical to the long-term success of the city and its ability to continue growing.”
“Our communities on the Gulf Coast have shown great resilience in the years following hurricane Katrina, and it’s imperative that we continue to support their ongoing recovery efforts,” Palazzo said. “This grant will allow the City of Gulfport to have a sustainable water and wastewater management system thus improving the quality of life for coast resident.”
Comments