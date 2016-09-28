Chemical scare quickly under control in Gulfport

A truck carrying 50,000 pounds of concentrated hydrogen peroxide was parked at U.S. 49 and 33rd Street in Gulfport Wednesday afternoon waiting repairs to a leaky valve, said Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt.
The tractor trailer was pulling a tanker on U.S. 49 when a police officer noticed it was leaking a product and pulled it over, Beyerstedt said. The product was highly concentrated hydrogen peroxide, a hazardous material and much stronger than the household variety, he said.
“That product is hazardous to your skin if you touch it,” he said.
Traffic was temporarily diverted so crews could clean up the spilled chemical but the road was back open by 3:30 p.m., he said.
A manufacturer’s representative and personnel from the trucking company were headed to the site to fix what was determined to be a defective valve. If the truck remains in place, there is no hazard until the repairs are made, he said.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments