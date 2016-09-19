Gun fire at apartments leads to middle-school lockdown in D’Iberville

The Police Department is investigating a report of an armed home invasion at Landmark Apartments that led to a temporary lockdown Monday afternoon at D’Iberville Middle School.
Police Chief Wayne Payne said the shooting was reported at 1:24 p.m. and officers arrived at the apartment three minutes later. A resident reported that a man knocked on the door, then forced his way into the apartment and demanded money.
The gun fired while the resident and intruder were tussling over the intruder’s gun, the resident told police. The resident said the man then ran from the apartment.
Police interviewed residents of other apartments who said they did not see a man running from the unit in question. They did, however, report hearing a gun shot, Payne said.
Out of an abundance of caution, the middle school was locked down at 1:37 p.m. Payne said the lockdown was canceled about 30 minutes later.
“In speaking to the neighbors and witnesses,” Payne said. “We’re trying to figure out exactly what happened.”
He said the intruder was described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing braided hair, blue jeans and a black t-shirt.
