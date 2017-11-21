Philip Whitaker
Philip Whitaker Hancock County Sheriff's Office
Philip Whitaker Hancock County Sheriff's Office

Hancock County

Father and son from Kiln arrested in shooting death of Diamondhead man

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

November 21, 2017 03:49 PM

A father and son were arrested on murder charges in connection to the death of a Diamondhead man found in New Orleans East.

Terry Smith, along with his son Carl Smith, were arrested Tuesday, said Hancock sheriff’s Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan.

Hancock sheriff’s investigators were searching the Smiths’ home on Ponderosa Trail off Mississippi 603 in Kiln on Tuesday afternoon.

Philip Whitaker, 54, died of a gunshot wound and was found rolled in a piece of carpet near Michoud Boulevard and Interstate 10, Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office spokesman Jason Melancon said Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Whitaker disappeared Nov. 8 and was last seen picking up a prescription at Love’s Pharmacy.

Hancock Chief Deputy Don Bass said Whitaker was shot multiple times.

Grannan said Whitaker was friends with Terry and Carl Smith.

The investigation is ongoing, Grannan said, but officials believe an argument may have sparked the shooting.

SunHerald.com will update this story.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Students inspire Bay teacher to do something special for them

    Bay-Waveland Middle School teacher Logan Pullin wrote and delivered letters to each of the graduating students he taught in his first year at the school. The students' reactions were fun to watch.

Students inspire Bay teacher to do something special for them

Students inspire Bay teacher to do something special for them 2:08

Students inspire Bay teacher to do something special for them
'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 2:05

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief
Magical night 1:45

Magical night

View More Video