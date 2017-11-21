Father and son from Kiln arrested in shooting death of Diamondhead man

A father and son were arrested on murder charges in connection to the death of a Diamondhead man found in New Orleans East.
Terry Smith, along with his son Carl Smith, were arrested Tuesday, said Hancock sheriff’s Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan.
Hancock sheriff’s investigators were searching the Smiths’ home on Ponderosa Trail off Mississippi 603 in Kiln on Tuesday afternoon.
Philip Whitaker, 54, died of a gunshot wound and was found rolled in a piece of carpet near Michoud Boulevard and Interstate 10, Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office spokesman Jason Melancon said Monday.
Whitaker disappeared Nov. 8 and was last seen picking up a prescription at Love’s Pharmacy.
Hancock Chief Deputy Don Bass said Whitaker was shot multiple times.
Grannan said Whitaker was friends with Terry and Carl Smith.
The investigation is ongoing, Grannan said, but officials believe an argument may have sparked the shooting.
