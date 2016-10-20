Muddy Joe’s and Muddy Buddy’s take their mudslinging to court

The mudslinging is playing out in court files and concerts.
Muddy Joe’s owners want their mud-filled park and campground back, and they’re taking their case to court.
Muddy Buddy’s owners — which took over the Muddy Joe’s location — want a concert featuring Shooter Jennings originally set for Muddy Joe’s to take place at the same location, now under their ownership. They’re likely out of luck there.
See? Mud everywhere.
Muddy Joe’s was originally located at 1260 Road 326 in Kiln on property that was owned by Country Trails, LLC, but the property was purchased by an LLC that is operating under the name Muddy Buddy’s.
Stacey Magnusesn and Bryan Diotte, of Muddy Joe’s, LLC, filed a lawsuit against Hall and Country Trails on Oct. 14.
Magnusen and Diotte claim they had a verbal agreement with Country Trails and Harry Crimm that was broken. The lawsuit calls for the property to be turned back over to Muddy Joe’s, as well as some undetermined punitive damages.
The lawsuit has, in turn, created a muck surrounding a concert featuring Shooter Jennings.
The singer-songwriter, who is the son of the late Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, was scheduled to play a show at the former Muddy Joe’s location on Nov. 5 with his father’s old band, the Waymore Outlaws, for the third annual Muddy Joe’s Turkey Shootout. Whiskey Kiss will open the show.
The show will go on, but not at the newly-opened Muddy Buddy’s. Jennings will play at Red Creek Offroad at 1192 Vestry Road in Perkinston, said Adam Barnes, Shooter Jennings’ manager.
Buddy Hall, who manages Muddy Buddy’s, told the Sun Herald that Jennings concert would take place at the old Muddy Joe’s site — now Muddy Buddy’s — as scheduled. But a post made on Muddy Buddy’s Facebook page said the park had attempted to book Jennings for Nov. 5 but the musician was under contract with Magnusen.
“We appreciate everyone for supporting us during this time and being behind us,” Magnusen said. “This is a great chance for everyone to see Shooter with his dad’s old band, the Waymore Outlaws.”
Magnusen said pre-show tickets that were sold will be honored at Red Creek Offroad.
Ticket information can be found on the Muddy Joe’s Facebook page.
