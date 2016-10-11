She coached at 3 high schools. Now she’s on trial for molestation.

Jury selection began Tuesday for a teacher-student sex scandal trial involving Leslie Danielle DeWitt, accused in the sexual abuse of a student at Hancock High School.
DeWitt is charged with two counts of sexual battery while in a position of trust, and three counts of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes.
She’s accused of having had a sexual relationship with one of her female players when she was an assistant basketball coach at Hancock High between Dec. 1, 2009, and July 30, 2010.
DeWitt left Hancock High after the 2010-11 school year and became an assistant coach at Harrison Central High School. She later took a job as the head basketball coach and special education teacher at Pearl River Central High School until she abruptly resigned in January 2013.
Within three months of resigning, DeWitt was arrested by Hancock County deputies. She was released on bond, but was arrested again in June 2013 in Pearl River County on a charge of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes.
Pearl River County deputies accused her of molesting a student in May 2012, though the case was dropped when a grand jury there declined to indict her.
Opening arguments for the trial will likely begin Wednesday at Hancock County Circuit Court in Bay St. Louis.
