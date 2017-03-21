Bicentennial

March 21, 2017 8:37 AM

Got your free Band Perry Tickets? If not, you better get them soon

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

The state’s biggest party is rapidly approaching. There’s less than two weeks left until the Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport. The two-day party concludes on Saturday, April 1 with a free concert featuring The Band Perry, Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band and Paul Thorn.

Celebration organizers say that more than 12,000 tickets had been issued as of Tuesday.

“The free tickets were available online and there are no more online tickets available,” said Gulfport spokesman Chris Vignes.

If you missed the window to grab the tickets online, do not fret; there are still some tickets out there. However, once they are gone, no more tickets will be issued.

Tickets can be exchanged for canned goods at participating Wal-Mart stores. There is a limit of one ticket per person for the donation of one or more canned food items. The donated items will be used to help feed those in need along the Coast.

While tickets are going quickly for the April 1 show, there are still tickets left for the March 31 concert featuring Coast Big Band. The tickets available at the Sun Herald office at 205 DeBuys Road in Gulfport in exchange for a canned item or they can be found online.

April 1 tickets can be found at the following Wal-Marts:

Gulfport

9350-A US Hwy. 49 North

Picayune

235 Frontage Road

Pascagoula

4253 Denny Avenue

Biloxi

2681 C.T. Switzer Drive

Waveland

460 US Hwy. 90

Ocean Springs

3911 Bienville Blvd.

D'Iberville

3615 Sangani Blvd.

Pass Christian

1617 East Beach Blvd.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

