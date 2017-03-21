Got your free Band Perry Tickets? If not, you better get them soon

The state’s biggest party is rapidly approaching. There’s less than two weeks left until the Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport. The two-day party concludes on Saturday, April 1 with a free concert featuring The Band Perry, Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band and Paul Thorn.
Celebration organizers say that more than 12,000 tickets had been issued as of Tuesday.
“The free tickets were available online and there are no more online tickets available,” said Gulfport spokesman Chris Vignes.
If you missed the window to grab the tickets online, do not fret; there are still some tickets out there. However, once they are gone, no more tickets will be issued.
Tickets can be exchanged for canned goods at participating Wal-Mart stores. There is a limit of one ticket per person for the donation of one or more canned food items. The donated items will be used to help feed those in need along the Coast.
While tickets are going quickly for the April 1 show, there are still tickets left for the March 31 concert featuring Coast Big Band. The tickets available at the Sun Herald office at 205 DeBuys Road in Gulfport in exchange for a canned item or they can be found online.
April 1 tickets can be found at the following Wal-Marts:
Gulfport
9350-A US Hwy. 49 North
Picayune
235 Frontage Road
Pascagoula
4253 Denny Avenue
Biloxi
2681 C.T. Switzer Drive
Waveland
460 US Hwy. 90
Ocean Springs
3911 Bienville Blvd.
D'Iberville
3615 Sangani Blvd.
Pass Christian
1617 East Beach Blvd.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
