Rev. Brandiilyne Mangum-Dear, left, and her wife Susan Mangum are two of 11 plaintiffs challenging HB 1523 on the grounds that it violates the principle of separation of church and state contained in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Other plaintiffs include Mississippi ministers, community leaders, civic activists and a Hattiesburg church.
Rev. Brandiilyne Mangum-Dear, left, and her wife Susan Mangum are two of 11 plaintiffs challenging HB 1523 on the grounds that it violates the principle of separation of church and state contained in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Other plaintiffs include Mississippi ministers, community leaders, civic activists and a Hattiesburg church. Rogelio V. Solis AP
Rev. Brandiilyne Mangum-Dear, left, and her wife Susan Mangum are two of 11 plaintiffs challenging HB 1523 on the grounds that it violates the principle of separation of church and state contained in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Other plaintiffs include Mississippi ministers, community leaders, civic activists and a Hattiesburg church. Rogelio V. Solis AP

Local

Supreme Court says ‘no’ to LGBT supporters appealing Mississippi’s ‘religious freedom’ law

By Anita Lee And Justin Mitchell

calee@sunherald.com

jmitchell@sunherald.com

January 08, 2018 08:46 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 25 MINUTES AGO

More Videos

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

Pause
Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523 1:01

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523 1:02

Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:59

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death 5:18

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army 1:56

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army

  • Mississippians stand up against HB 1523

    Local Mississippians gather in front of the Biloxi Visitor's Center on Friday, April 8, 2016, to protest HB 1523. The "Religious Freedom Act" allows public and private services to be denied to gay individuals and couples based on religious beliefs.

Mississippians stand up against HB 1523

Local Mississippians gather in front of the Biloxi Visitor's Center on Friday, April 8, 2016, to protest HB 1523. The "Religious Freedom Act" allows public and private services to be denied to gay individuals and couples based on religious beliefs.

Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

The Mississippi law allowing government workers and businesses to deny services to LGBT people by claiming religious objections will stand because the U.S. Supreme Court has decided against hearing an appeal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court handed down the list Monday of cases it will and will not hear. The appeal, Barber v. Bryant, was on the list of cases denied certification.

The Mississippi Legislature passed House Bill 1523, with Gov. Phil Bryant's endorsement, after the high court legalized same-sex marriage in June 2015.

Legal challenges prevented the law from going into effect until October, after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided against considering an appeal of whether the law should stand.

The law was not in effect when a panel of the 5th Circuit in June denied the appeal, finding that those who appealed were unable to show HB 1523 had harmed them. The appeal was decided based on the standing to sue, not the law’s constitutionality.

Opponents still plan to challenge in the courts the constitutionality of HB 1523.

“The Supreme Court’s decision not to review this case is not an endorsement of HB 1523 or the wave of similar discriminatory laws across the country, and it does not change what the Court clearly ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges, and more recently in Pavan v. Smith, that same-sex couples and their families should be treated like other families in this country and not to do so is harmful and unconstitutional,” Beth Littrell, attorney for Lambda Legal, said in a news release.

“ . . . We will keep fighting in Mississippi until we overturn this harmful law, and in any state where anti-gay legislators pass laws to roll back LGBT civil rights. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court’s decision today leaves LGBT people in Mississippi in the crosshairs of hate and humiliation, delaying justice and equality.”

The Mississippi Center for Justice and Lambda Legal joined civil-rights attorney Rob McDuff of Jackson in filing the appeal to the Supreme Court on behalf of 11 individuals, while the Joshua Generation Metropolitan Community Church and Campaign for Southern Equality appealed the law’s constitutionality.

More Videos

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

Pause
Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523 1:01

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523 1:02

Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:59

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death 5:18

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army 1:56

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army

  • Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523

    An argument broke out between a supporter of House Bill 1523 and a group gathered to protest the bill on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, at Jones Park in Gulfport.

Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523

An argument broke out between a supporter of House Bill 1523 and a group gathered to protest the bill on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, at Jones Park in Gulfport.

amccoy@sunherald.com

HB 1523 has been a controversial topic in South Mississippi, with more business owners decrying the bill than supporting it.

In some cities like Bay St. Louis, many believe the “religious freedom” bill has become irrelevant since businesses have been vocal about opening their doors for everyone.

The law, however, was responsible for recent bad news for the Southern Miss baseball team. The Golden Eagles were set to pay three home games in February against Stony Brook university in Long Island, New York, but all non-essential state travel to Mississippi was banned by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo because of HB 1523.

Even Hollywood has weighed in on HB 1523. Most recently, Tig Notaro told Sun Herald social media editor Justin Mitchell she felt scared driving through Jackson with her wife after the bill had originally passed. Notaro was a guest on Out Here in America, a podcast by the Sun Herald and McClatchy that explores what it’s like being LGBT in the Deep South and in rural America.

More Videos

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

Pause
Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523 1:01

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523 1:02

Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:59

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death 5:18

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army 1:56

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army

  • 'I wish people knew that we were just people,' say trans voices from South Mississippi

    Molly Kester, Danielle Savage and Dallas St. James share their experiences as trans women living in South Mississippi.

'I wish people knew that we were just people,' say trans voices from South Mississippi

Molly Kester, Danielle Savage and Dallas St. James share their experiences as trans women living in South Mississippi.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

More Videos

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

Pause
Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523 1:01

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523 1:02

Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:59

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death 5:18

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army 1:56

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army

  • Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

    Biloxi Council says The city does not discriminate and asks state legislators to repeal HB 1523

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

Biloxi Council says The city does not discriminate and asks state legislators to repeal HB 1523

Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

Pause
Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523 1:01

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523 1:02

Argument Breaks Out At Rally Against HB 1523

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:59

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death 5:18

Ja’Naya Thompson ‘became everyone’s child,’ even for the journalists who covered her tragic death

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army 1:56

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army

  • How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

    The Sun Herald uncovered questionable spending practices at DMR as state and federal authorities investigated agency practices under former director Bill Walker. Walker and six other former DMR employees eventually pleaded guilty as a result of the investigations.

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

View More Video