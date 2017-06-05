Being LGBT in the rural south isn’t always easy. Hear their stories on our new podcast.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:50 Gulf Coast LGBT+ Pride Day Pause 1:55 St. Martin woman overcomes health issues to be there for family 2:41 The future is now for Mississippi Ocean Task Force 0:47 Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 1:04 National Guardsmen participate in training at Fort Irwin, California 2:22 Rain does not dampen Memorial Day observance 1:49 Jackson County doctor is offering concierge medical service 0:43 Boat fire near Horn Island 3:49 George Cumbee keeps Biloxi National Cemetery beautiful 0:25 Ocean Springs gradates cross the stage Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Out Here In America explores the lives of LGBTQ people who live in the Deep South and smaller cities, instead of metropolitan areas with a culture of open-mindedness. Host Justin Mitchell aims to broaden the idea of what it means to be lesbian, gay, transgender and everything in between, in America. Video by Amanda McCoy/Sun Herald amccoy@sunherald.com

