Out Here in America: He left home looking for more — and saved 2 in the Pulse massacre

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Coast civil rights struggles should still inspire us today Pause 2:39 Hancock County woman reaches out to veterans with PTSD 1:56 Galleria BMW opens in D'Iberville 0:25 The judge warned them not to talk! 0:42 Shea Dobson next Ocean Springs mayor after huge upset 2:14 The baby vultures are growing. And they are very hungry. 1:50 Gulf Coast LGBT+ Pride Day 1:55 St. Martin woman overcomes health issues to be there for family 2:41 The future is now for Mississippi Ocean Task Force 0:47 Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Christopher Hansen is one of the most recognized survivors of the Pulse massacre. In the days following the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, major networks aired clips of Hansen carrying a victim away from Pulse. A year later Hansen continues to be a public face and advocate for the LGBTQ community, but Hansen, who lives by himself, admits he has not completely come to terms with what happened that night. Video by Jessica Koscielniak/McClatchy

Christopher Hansen is one of the most recognized survivors of the Pulse massacre. In the days following the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, major networks aired clips of Hansen carrying a victim away from Pulse. A year later Hansen continues to be a public face and advocate for the LGBTQ community, but Hansen, who lives by himself, admits he has not completely come to terms with what happened that night. Video by Jessica Koscielniak/McClatchy