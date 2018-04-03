A high-speed go-kart track coming to Biloxi is expanding before it even opens

Those who are eager to be among the first around the track at Finishline Performance Karting are watching as the new attraction rises along U.S. 90 on the Biloxi strip.
The opening date is still scheduled for this spring, yet even before it gets the green flag the new attraction is expanding to be bigger and better, said Joey Spear with Greater Gulf Development.
The company is building the raceway on what was the Slippery Sam's waterpark site before Hurricane Katrina and Spear said, "We added 3,000 square feet more to the building."
What originally was to be a basic ticket office now will have an arcade, a concession area where drivers and spectators can get refreshments and a lounge for those waiting their turn behind the wheel.
Frequent updates on progress at the track are posted on the Finishline Facebook site, and Spear said people began asking about booking parties at Finishline.
Spear said second floor was added to the building to provide party rooms for the kids and a larger room for corporate events with views overlooking the track and the water just to the south.
Finishline is the only track in America that's beachfront, he said.
The track is .91 miles and he said the configuration can be changed and the traffic reversed to add variety and challenge.
"That's the way it was engineered and designed," he said.
Spear presented plans for Finishline Performance Karting to the Biloxi Development Review Committee last year. The owners chose SodiKART brand of Italian gasoline-powered engines that he said run fast at 50 miles per hour, quiet and low, just an inch and a half off the ground.
Finishline will have a speed kart racing track for adults and a separate junior track for younger drivers.
