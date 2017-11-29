Security metal detectors now in use at Coast Coliseum

Metal detectors will go into use Wednesday at the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.
Executive Director Matt McDonnell said those who come to see Varekai by Cirque Du Soleil, which runs Wednesday through Sunday at the Coliseum, will be scanned. Shoes, regular size belts and jewelry won’t set off the detectors. “Car keys and cell phones will,” he said, and bins will be available to hold these items during the scan.
Many other public venues use metal detectors. “It’s there for their safety,” McDonnell said, and the staff will work to make sure people get in and get seated in time.
“We just want it to be a good, safe experience,” he said.
Guns are not allowed at the Coliseum, either, even if you have a permit.
