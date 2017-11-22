‘Varekai’ to fly high at Coast Coliseum in latest Cirque Du Soleil production

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center is being transported into a magical world full of fantastical creatures and a volcano, a place where fantasy and reality intertwine.
The place is “Varekai,” which is the latest traveling production of the renowned Cirque Du Soleil to hit South Mississippi. “Varekai” opens Wednesday at the coliseum, and it has seven shows before it finishes its run on Sunday, Dec. 3. Tickets for all performances are available at Ticketmaster.com.
But what exactly is “Varekai?” To start, the word mean “wherever” in the Romany language of the gypsies. And when the show opens on Wednesday, it’s a world of wonder.
“Varekai” features an international cast of 50 performers from 13 countries, as well as a crew of 50. The show has original music, sets, costumes and choreography. It also promises to have the elements that people look for in Cirque Du Soleil productions — “high level acrobatics” and “awe-inspiring aerial acts.”
Tickets for the show start at $35 ($25) for kids. Show times are Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Cirque Du Soleil’s Varekai
Where: Mississippi Coast Coliseum, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
When: Wednesday-Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.
Tickets: Start at $35 ($25) for kids; Tickets for all performances are available at Ticketmaster.com.
