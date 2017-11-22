Cirque Du Soliel’s ‘Varekai’ opens Nov. 29 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi.
Cirque Du Soliel’s ‘Varekai’ opens Nov. 29 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi. Courtesy Cirque Du Soleil
Cirque Du Soliel’s ‘Varekai’ opens Nov. 29 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi. Courtesy Cirque Du Soleil

Entertainment

‘Varekai’ to fly high at Coast Coliseum in latest Cirque Du Soleil production

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

November 22, 2017 09:42 AM

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center is being transported into a magical world full of fantastical creatures and a volcano, a place where fantasy and reality intertwine.

The place is “Varekai,” which is the latest traveling production of the renowned Cirque Du Soleil to hit South Mississippi. “Varekai” opens Wednesday at the coliseum, and it has seven shows before it finishes its run on Sunday, Dec. 3. Tickets for all performances are available at Ticketmaster.com.

But what exactly is “Varekai?” To start, the word mean “wherever” in the Romany language of the gypsies. And when the show opens on Wednesday, it’s a world of wonder.

“Varekai” features an international cast of 50 performers from 13 countries, as well as a crew of 50. The show has original music, sets, costumes and choreography. It also promises to have the elements that people look for in Cirque Du Soleil productions — “high level acrobatics” and “awe-inspiring aerial acts.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tickets for the show start at $35 ($25) for kids. Show times are Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

Cirque Du Soleil’s Varekai

Where: Mississippi Coast Coliseum, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

When: Wednesday-Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Tickets: Start at $35 ($25) for kids; Tickets for all performances are available at Ticketmaster.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • WWE superstar Big Cass talks Wrestlemania 34

    Big Cass was on the Coast to promote Wrestlemania 34, which will be held April 8 in Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

WWE superstar Big Cass talks Wrestlemania 34

WWE superstar Big Cass talks Wrestlemania 34 1:12

WWE superstar Big Cass talks Wrestlemania 34
Play brings special insight to actress with autistic brother 1:24

Play brings special insight to actress with autistic brother
Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:38

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success

View More Video