Express has closed, but a new restaurant is opening at Edgewater Mall

The shuffling of business continues at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi, as the Express national retail store has closed and a new restaurant is opening at the former Bonefish Grill on the south side of the mall.
“It’s part of a bigger plan at this point of time,” said Terry Powell, mall manager. “An announcement should be forthcoming.”
Express offered clothing for men and women. Earlier this year the company closed all its Canadian stores as retailers continue to adjust to changes shopping patterns.
Restaurants have fared better in South Mississippi. A new Philipino restaurant, Lumpia House, opened recently in the mall food court and Powell said the eatery has done very well.
Now he’s found a new tenant for the former Bonefish Grill location.
Bonefish Grill closed in February 2016 and the search began for a new tenant to fill the prime space front and center in the mall, facing U.S. 90.
Powell said a new restaurant called Barefoot Billy’s Grill & Bar will open there in November, in time for holiday shopping.
