Brittany Ridgway, center, marketing and communications manager at The Sun Herald and Velocity, is congratulated by co-workers Wednesday after winning the One Coast Top 10 Under 40 award. From left are Chynna Hyde, Jamie Dick, Ridgway, Krystyna Schmitt and Sun Herald Publisher Shannon Wall, who was nominated as a top Community Leader.
Business

One Coast Awards honor South Mississippi business leaders

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

September 06, 2017 09:43 AM

UPDATED September 06, 2017 03:55 PM

Biloxi

Top business leaders from across South Mississippi were saluted Wednesday with the One Coast Awards at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce presented the awards in partnership with chambers from Hancock and Jackson counties.

Adele Lyons, executive director of the Coast Chamber, said the ideals of the awards are “We’re all in this together and we’re stronger together.” She asked past winners to stand and noted how many of the Top 10 Under 40 winners went on to be honored as Community Leaders a little later in their careers.

This year’s winners are:

Top 10 Community Leaders

  • Emily Burke, IP Casino Resort
  • Jonathan Daniels, Mississippi State Port Authority
  • Ashley Edwards, Gulf Coast Business Council
  • Leslie Henderson, Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co.
  • Susan Hunt, Biloxi Public Schools
  • Karen Sock, Sock Enterprises
  • Mary Cracchiolo-Spain, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
  • Jennifer Sutton, Gulf Coast Veterinary Emergency Hospital
  • Windy Swetman, Swetman Security
  • Clay Williams, Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

Top 10 Under 40

  • Jeff Bertucci, FEB Distributing
  • Bailey Braswell, Edward Jones
  • Leslie Kelley, Community Bank
  • Ashleigh Lamas, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
  • April Lollar, Coast Electric Power Association
  • William “Lewis” Pace, Ingalls Shipbuilding
  • Brittany Ridgway, Sun Herald/Velocity
  • Shay Smith, Harrah’s Gulf Coast
  • Tomesha Thompson, Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast
  • Jonathan Woodward, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

