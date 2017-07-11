Gulfport Seabee base now running on solar power

The Department of Navy and Mississippi Power on Tuesday cut the ribbon a 15-acre solar facility at the Naval Construction Battalion Center.
The 4-megawatt direct current solar facility will contribute to the Navy’s energy portfolio and ensuring more secure and resilient operations at the Seabee base.
Mississippi Power worked with the Department of Navy on the facility to incorporate alternative energy initiatives in South Mississippi. The solar panels will produce power for the Mississippi Power grid, including the base.
Last week Mississippi Power announced that the 52 MW solar generating facility on 600 acres in Lamar County near Sumrall, the largest solar power plant in Mississippi, is operating and providing energy to the Mississippi Power grid. It produces enough energy for about 8,000 homes.
Mississippi Power also is partnering with Silicon Ranch on a 50 MW solar plant in Hattiesburg, scheduled to open later this year.
