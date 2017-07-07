New owner of Centennial Plaza also owns Markham building, harbor casino site

A sign advertises a Holiday Inn Resort to be built at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport. Virginia attorney Robert Lubin, who also proposes building a casino at the Gulfport Harbor and restoring the Markham Hotel in downtown Gulfport, has bought out the Juneau family’s interest in the Centennial Plaza project and plans to start construction of the resort later this year. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File