Coast gas prices hit lowest of year

During most years, gas prices rise during the summer tourist season, but this year something else is happening.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Monday hit $2.20, which is the lowest price this year and 2 cents a gallon lower than this time last year.
The previous lowest level on the Coast this year was $2.04 on March 27. The highest was $2.17 on April 17. The average gas price this year in South Mississippi is $2.09, compared to $1.80 at this point in 2016.
Drivers in South Mississippi continue to pay much lower than the national average, which was $2.29 a gallon on Monday, or 27 cents a gallon higher than on the Coast. The lowest national rate this year was $2.27 on Feb. 1 and 8 and the highest was $2.42 on April 24.
