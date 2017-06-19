During most years, gas prices rise during the summer tourist season, but this year something else is happening.
During most years, gas prices rise during the summer tourist season, but this year something else is happening. Ben Margot AP File
During most years, gas prices rise during the summer tourist season, but this year something else is happening. Ben Margot AP File

Business

June 19, 2017 12:50 PM

Coast gas prices hit lowest of year

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

During most years, gas prices rise during the summer tourist season, but this year something else is happening.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Monday hit $2.20, which is the lowest price this year and 2 cents a gallon lower than this time last year.

The previous lowest level on the Coast this year was $2.04 on March 27. The highest was $2.17 on April 17. The average gas price this year in South Mississippi is $2.09, compared to $1.80 at this point in 2016.

Drivers in South Mississippi continue to pay much lower than the national average, which was $2.29 a gallon on Monday, or 27 cents a gallon higher than on the Coast. The lowest national rate this year was $2.27 on Feb. 1 and 8 and the highest was $2.42 on April 24.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video