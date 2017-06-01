Mississippi Power will file Kemper rate case Monday

Mississippi Power missed getting the Kemper energy facility fully operational by May 31, 2017, but said in a statement it will file a rate case Monday.
The monthly status report due June 1 also will be filed with the Public Service Commission on Monday, the company said.
“While the project's monthly status report is due on June 1 to the Mississippi Public Service Commission, the company continues to assess the project's schedule and cost,” the statement said.
