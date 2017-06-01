Mississippi Power said in a statement will will file its rate case with the Mississippi Public Service Commission for the sprawling Kemper energy facility by the Monday, June 5, deadline.
Mississippi Power said in a statement will will file its rate case with the Mississippi Public Service Commission for the sprawling Kemper energy facility by the Monday, June 5, deadline. Courtesy of Mississippi Power
Mississippi Power said in a statement will will file its rate case with the Mississippi Public Service Commission for the sprawling Kemper energy facility by the Monday, June 5, deadline. Courtesy of Mississippi Power

Business

June 01, 2017 6:19 AM

Mississippi Power will file Kemper rate case Monday

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Mississippi Power missed getting the Kemper energy facility fully operational by May 31, 2017, but said in a statement it will file a rate case Monday.

The monthly status report due June 1 also will be filed with the Public Service Commission on Monday, the company said.

“While the project's monthly status report is due on June 1 to the Mississippi Public Service Commission, the company continues to assess the project's schedule and cost,” the statement said.

The Sun Herald will update this article.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore
Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:37

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos