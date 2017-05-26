Northrop Grumman expansion will mean 60 new jobs in Moss Point, governor promises

Gov. Phil Bryant announced Friday an expansion at Northrop Grumman Unmanned Systems Center at Trent Lott International Airport in Moss Point that will generate 60 new jobs for the area.
Bryant, speaking at the annual investors meeting of the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, praised the company for the expansion.
Northrop Grumman is adding a mix of new work to its Unmanned Systems facility including sub-assembly work for the F-35 program. This is a $3.7 million investment for the coming year.
“This reinforces Northrop Grumman’s commitment to Jackson County, solidifies the company’s position as a leader in the aerospace and defense industries, and strengthens Mississippi’s standing in the Southeast Aerospace Alliance,” Bryant said.
The plant already produces portions of the Navy Fire Scout unmanned helicopter; wiring for the Air Force Global Hawk, a high-flying surveillance aircraft; and the unmanned Navy Triton.
Bryant added that the state is investing $7.5 million in BP restoration money to harden the runway at Trent Lott International Airport.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has agreed to implement a workforce program to train the workers for these jobs, according to Troy Ross, president of Jackson County Board of Supervisors.
Northrop Grumman is considered a front-runner in the high-tech field with a worldwide market expected to increase by billions of dollars in the next few years.
Attending the meeting were Jackson County business leaders, members of the state legislature and part of Mississippi’s congressional delegation, including Sen. Roger Wicker.
The foundation is a private-public partnership with business and industry that promotes economic development for the county.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments