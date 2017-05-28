Personnel file for May 28

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce has named Kaila Moran the Coast Young Professionals director and Leadership Gulf Coast liaison. The Gulfport resident had been programming coordinator for the chamber. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi as a Luckyday Scholar with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies.
The Ocean Springs Police Department recently promoted three officers. Sgt. Ryan Lemaire was promoted to lieutenant. A 16-year law enforcement veteran, he has served as a shift sergeant and was a member of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice and will be a shift commander in the patrol division.
Lt. Vince Spiriti advances to the rank of captain. He is a 20-year veteran in law enforcement and a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Staff and Command. He has served as a shift commander, professional standards officer and accreditation manager for OSPD. He will be responsible for the department’s uniform services division.
Detective Terry Hines was promoted to sergeant in the investigations unit. He has served in law enforcement for 14 years and has been an investigator with the OSPD. He has a master’s degree from the University of Louisville and is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute leadership and management program.
James “Jimmy” Wetzel of Gulfport has been elected as a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation. He is a native of Biloxi and principal owner of Wetzel Law Firm. He received his law degree from Mississippi College School of Law and has been named one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Mississippi by National Trial Lawyers Association, Top 100 Litigation Lawyers in Mississippi by the American Society of Legal Advocates and a mid-South Super Lawyer, an honor limited to 5 percent of attorneys in the state.
Chef Anthony Rametta has joined Scarlet Pearl Casino’s culinary team as Steakhouse Room chef at Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood. He has 29 years of food-industry experience, and has worked at the White House Hotel, Hard Rock Casino Biloxi and IP Casino Resort.
Adams Homes recognizes Stacy Hardy of Diamondhead as the Founder’s Club Construction Superintendent of the Quarter. She was selected from a field of 100 construction superintendents in the Southeast. She has worked for Adams Homes for 15 years and has won many awards for her construction standards. She oversees the construction of new homes in the Gulfport area.
Silver Slipper Casino recently honored Employees of the Month Gerald LaFontaine, who works on the count team, and Ruben Gonzalez, who works in table games. Supervisor/Manager of the Month is Pauline LaBauve, table games shift manager.
Michael McGee, senior Veterans Affairs certification official at the University of Southern Mississippi, has been elected president of the Veterans Affairs Administrators of Mississippi, a statewide organization of college and universities dedicated to improving services to student-veterans, service members and their families. McGee retired from the Army following a 23-year career and helps military students through the USM Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families.
IP Casino Resort Spa recently honored employees for March. They are: Lindsey “Drew” Dixon in Food & Beverage, Chris Shelton in Finance, Ha Vu in Table Games, Nancy Hough in Hotel Sales, Kyle Quinn in Food & Beverage and Tracy Finerman in Human Resources.
First Quarter honorees were team leaders David Brown in Food & Beverage, Brenda Casey in Hotel and Nicole Miller in Special Events and Promotions. The Safety Spotlight Award recipient for March was Jeremy Olier in Security.
