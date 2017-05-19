Casino revenue on the rise, and Island View breaks ground on new beach casino

In a double dose of positive news for the South Mississippi’s casino industry. Site work is now underway on a south casino at Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport, and Coast casinos posted their best April casino revenue since 2007.
Rick Carter and Terry Green, friends since grade school in Gulfport, own Island View Casino. Carter said last year they plan on investing about $75 million in the new casino. They got permission in July from the Mississippi State Port Authority Commission to build the casino on the south side of U.S. 90, adjacent to the $58 million hotel tower that opened in 2015.
After a slow start to the year, the 12 Coast casinos combined for $99.2 million in gross casino revenue in April, a $5 million increase from a year ago, when revenue was $94.3 million.
In April 2007, with emergency workers and volunteers still on the Coast repairing the damage from Hurricane Katrina, the casinos had revenue of $107 million.
This year’s April revenue is just below pre-Katrina numbers, coming in $1.5 million less than in April 2004. Revenue then was $100.7 million, four months before Katrina hit and closed every casino for months. Some of those casinos never opened again.
Coast casinos have nearly made up for their low numbers in January and February, when revenues were $11 million behind last year. Mississippi Department of Revenue reports show that in March and April the casinos topped last year’s revenue by $8.6 million, narrowing the deficit by $2.5 million. For the first four months of the year, revenue stands at $403.6 million, compared to $406.1 million a year ago.
The river casinos saw revenue drop in April after being up slightly in March. The casinos posted $75.5 million in revenue compared to $82.2 in April 2016.
State revenue fell by 1.3 percent in April to $175 million from $177 million last year.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Casino revenues
in millions
Gross revenues
April 2017
April 2016
% Change
Coast
$99.2
$94.3
+ 5.2 %
River
$75.5
$82.8
- 8.8%
State
$174.7
$177.1
- 1.3%
Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue, Gaming Commission
Comments