Hancock County businesses plan to expand, add jobs

A new survey that shows the strength of Hancock County business also has prompted action plans to create jobs and make the area more tourist-friendly.
The survey is part of a Business Retention and Expansion Program launched by Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission. Results were released Friday during a meeting of 150 business and community leaders at Hollywood Casino.
Thirty of the largest industrial companies and a cross section of 30 of the county’s service and tourism sector businesses were surveyed. Together they employ more than 3,500 people and over the last three years have added 220 jobs. More than half the company leaders said they plan to invest $248 million in future expansion projects and create 2,300 new jobs.
Business leaders have a good perception of the county’s emergency services, K-12 education and economic development agencies, but the survey showed areas that need improvement are quality child care, particularly for shift workers, and labor availability for low- to mid-skill workers.
Those who attended the meeting were invited to join initiatives underway or just beginning:
▪ Bill Cork, CEO of the Port and Harbor Commission, said the goal for the county is to become an ACT certified Work Ready Community.
▪ Hancock Chamber recently organized a team, led by retired Dow Chemical executive Bob Huet, to look at opening a career center in the county.
▪ Hancock Resource Center has begun an outreach program to become a drug-free community.
▪ Those who participated in the survey recommended more community development planning, including sign regulations and hospitality training. The public is invited to a Coast Champions hospitality training program June 19 at Leo Seal Center at Hancock Bank in Waveland.
▪ Defining their economic development roles, the Chamber and Community Development Foundation would be a resource to government to focus on smaller commercial and residential projects below $5 million, and the Port and Harbor Commission on large scale, asset-based industrial development.
▪ Hancock Chamber Small Business Development Council, a new advocacy arm of the chamber, plans to support workforce initiatives, continue business retention and expansion programs, and support government to develop residential and commercial incentives to attract investors.
▪ The Chamber is collecting information about incentives the county and cities can offer for residential and commercial developments, led by Regan Kane with John McDonald Realty. A Hancock County Realtor’s Summit on June 29 will look at obstacles facing residential and commercial development and tools needed to market residential, commercial and in-line properties.
▪ Rick Fayard of AMR is chairman of the Chamber’s government relations program. The annual DC Fly-in to meet with members of Congress is May 23-26.
Details: 228-467-9048 or hancockchamber.org
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
