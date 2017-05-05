Texas Roadhouse in Gulfport will cook for first responders before grand opening

The public will get a first taste of the fare at the new Texas Roadhouse in Gulfport after area firefighters and police officers have tried it out.
The new steakhouse, at 15510 Daniel Blvd. off Landon Road, officially opens at 4 p.m. May 15.
But next week, the new cooks, meat cutters and other kitchen staff will be in training — and will donate the hand-cut steaks, ribs and made-from-scratch sides they prepare to the local first responders.
The restaurant also will host invitation-only gatherings before the opening to raise money for Wounded Warriors of Southern Mississippi and Make-a-Wish of Southern Mississippi.
Being a strong community partner is important, managing partner Danny Barck said.
“With a large military presence in Gulfport, we are excited to support the local chapter of the Wounded Warriors,” he said. “Also, Make-a-Wish is such a unique and dynamic organization that helps so many families in their greatest hour of need. We’re honored to celebrate our opening by helping these amazing charities.”
The new restaurant will bring 215 new jobs to Gulfport.
Texas Roadhouse, based in Louisville, Kentucky, has 490 restaurants in 49 states and six countries.
