Mississippi Power pushes Kemper startup date to end of May

Mississippi Power has added another month and an additional $38 million to its estimate of when the Kemper energy facility will go into service with lignite coal and how much it will cost.
The cost of the facility now tops $7 billion.
Parent Southern Co. will report its quarterly earnings Wednesday and on Monday reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it now expects Kemper to be operational with lignite by May 31.
On April 3 Mississippi Power put the expected date at April 30.
The delay is to repair a leak in a particulate control devices for gasifier A, to make other minor modifications to each gasifier’s ash removal systems, repair the sour water system and establish sustained operation of both gasifiers for the production of electricity from syngas, the company said.
The report also adds an additional $38 million to the estimated cost, including $22 million to extend the date, $8 million for start-up fuel and $8 million for the repair.
Mississippi Power said the additional cost will not be paid by customers.
“As a result of this revised cost estimate, Southern Company and Mississippi Power recorded total pre-tax charges to income for the estimated probable losses on the Kemper IGCC of approximately $108 million ($67 million after-tax) during the first quarter 2017,” the company said.
