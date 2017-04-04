Holder-Wells Funeral Home extends its services in Jackson County

Holder-Wells Funeral Home on Main Street in Moss Point has expanded to northern Jackson County with the acquisition of Coastal Funeral Home, Coastal Cremations and Serene Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Coastal Funeral Home at 12800 Mississippi 613, north of Interstate 10 between Escatawpa and Big Point, now is Holder-Wells North Chapel and Serene Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
“Holder-Wells has been wanting to establish a presence in northern Jackson County for many years,” said Bubba Cunningham, general manager and licensed funeral director. “The opportunity to acquire Coastal Funeral Home and Serene Gardens Cemetery opened the door to achieve that goal so we can better serve our families and community.”
Holder-Wells is the only full-service company providing funeral, crematory and cemetery services in Jackson County, he said. The company now has two funeral chapels, an on-site crematory and Serene Cemetery.
Holder-Wells is family owned and locally operated, and the same experienced staff will provide services at both locations, he said. In addition to Cunningham, licensed funeral directors are Shana McDaniel, who also is cemetery/business manager, Martha Thompson and Mike Graham. Dale Shows and Nicholas Dunagan are funeral assistants, Charlene Shields is cemetery administrator and Billy Shields and Justin Shields work in cemetery operations.
Holder-Wells Funeral Home was founded in 1972 by George Holder and his friend and business partner, Preston Wells, and has served more than 15,000 families during its 45-year history.
Serene Memorial Gardens Cemetery began as a small community cemetery in the 1960s. Bill Daniel, a long time cemetery professional, acquired the cemetery in the early 2000s and added a crematorium. He opened Coastal Funeral Home on the grounds of Serene Memorial Gardens Cemetery in 2007. His family operated the funeral home and cemetery after his death in 2009, until it recently was acquired by Holder Wells.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments