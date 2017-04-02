6 money tips from someone who saved $1 million by age 30

0:58 The Band Perry meets Josh Williams Pause

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

2:12 Ocean Springs boutique hotel

0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast

1:41 Mississippi Bicentennial South kicks off with a tribute to the blues

1:45 Former Mississippi State baseball player knows how tough AA ball can be

2:23 Video: 2015 Slam-Dunk contest at HoopsFest Biloxi -- from four angles

1:03 Sneak peek at Habitat ReStore

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé