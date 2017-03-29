Contract signed for industrial building for Chemours Company

InSite Real Estate has purchased a 39-acre site in Pass Christian and will build a 300,000-square-foot building for the Chemours Company.
The site is at the northeast corner of Interstate 10 and Kiln DeLisle Road. In Site, headquartered in Illinois, has signed a long-term lease with the Chemours Company for the single-tenant, build-to-suit warehouse and distribution facility.
Construction will be completed by the end of the year.
Formerly known as Dupont DeLisle, Chemours near Pass Christian is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions.
InSite Real Estate, headquartered in Illinois, acquires, develops and operates industrial, office, and retail investment property nationwide. The company has completed 500 industrial, office and retail projects in 35 states ranging from 2,000 to 2.6 million square feet, and $1 million to $250 million in value.
