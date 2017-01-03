Former Biloxi Wal-Mart sold; smaller retail spaces planned

After sitting empty for nearly four years, the former Wal-Mart store at 2381 Pass Road in Biloxi has a new owner.
The 127,000 square foot building at the intersection of Pass at Popp’s Ferry roads was sold for an undisclosed price to an out-of-state investor. Wal-Mart did not own the building.
The building that sits on 9.7 acres will be converted into several smaller retail spaces. The owners project filling the building with retail venues that may be new to South Mississippi.
The new shopping complex is expected to create between 100 and 200 new jobs when complete.
Brian Bolis of NAI Sawyer represented the seller and Michael Sawyer of NAI Sawyer represented the buyer.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
