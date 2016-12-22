Fill those empty boxes with donations and they’ll ship for free

Who wants to break down those shipping boxes once you’ve emptied them of your online Christmas purchases?
You can stuff the boxes with your unwanted clothes and shoes and such, and ship them to your nearest Goodwill store for free.
Give Back Box, a charitable effort sponsored by nearly two dozen retailers, allows you to provide Goodwill stores with donations the easiest way possible.
Just fill your boxes with unwanted items, go to givebackbox.com and print out and attach a U.S. Postal Service or UPS prepaid shipping label for each. You can drop the boxes off at any post office or UPS store, or the post office can pick them up at your home. Just leave the boxes outside your door if your mailbox is on your house.
Amazon.com, Overstock.com and nearly two dozen other large retailers are partners in the effort and will pay for their boxes to be re-shipped to Goodwill. But any box can be used.
There is no weight limit, but fragile items and electronics are not allowed. And per post office rules, no liquids, ammunition or hazardous or volatile items are allowed.
Chicago resident Monika Wiela came up with the idea in 2012 after passing by a homeless man holding a sign that read, “I need shoes.” She returned later with a pair of shoes but the man was gone, according to the website.
The donations help Goodwill stores, people who need to make affordable purchases, and the environment. The effort also gives large retailers a positive imagine of good will.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
