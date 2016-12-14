A new steak house is coming to East Biloxi

Landry's is bringing another fine dining restaurant to Biloxi, and plans for Saltgrass Steak House have it outside Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi.
The restaurant site is directly across U.S. 90 from the casino on the corner of Myrtle street and Beach Boulevard. The project went to the Development Review Committee Wednesday for a first review by the city.
According to the restaurant's website, “Saltgrass Steak House recaptures the flavor of the open campfire, “ with chargrilled steaks, chicken and seafood plus breads, soups and desserts made from scratch daily.
Ben Smith with Brown and Mitchell in Biloxi told the DRC that entrances to the 9,000 square foot restaurant will be off Myrtle Street, the service drive and possibly off First Street.
Additional outdoor seating will be on decks overlooking the water. The restaurant will be elevated with parking underneath and an elevator.
Biloxi requires 60 parking spaces for that size restaurant, and Smith said, “Landry's has a little higher parking requirement.”
Landry's is owned solely by Tilman Fertitta, who started with one restaurant and now operates five casinos and more than 500 dining and entertainment establishments. This will be the first Saltgrass Steak House in Mississippi.
The name goes back to the 1800s, when longhorn cattle grazed on the rich coastal salt grass during the winter. The restaurant serves Certified Angus Beef steaks along with barbecue ribs, fresh seafood, burgers, salads and sandwiches.
Smith said Landry's wants to keep as many of the trees as possible on the site.
“You may lose parking adjacent to some of big trees," said Eric Nolan, DRC chairman and Biloxi's arborist. Nolan said he will go out and walk the property,which is the site of the old Gollott seafood shop.
Biloxi’s new tree committee will also look at the plans and Jerry Creel, Biloxi's community development director, said the project will go to the Architectural and Historical Review Commission for review. Biloxi Council recently adopted waterfront guidelines that encourage the look of old Biloxi in new construction near the beach.
Comments