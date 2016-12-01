Help Scarlet Pearl celebrate its first anniversary

It’s time to pop the cork on the first anniversary celebration of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville, which is getting a parking garage and other new amenities.
Free cake and Champagne will be served near the casino entrance from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 9 and from noon to midnight Dec. 10.
A 2017 Chevy Camaro will be given away Dec. 9 and a Jeep Wrangler on Dec. 10. On both nights, four guests will win free slot play as part of the anniversary promotion.
D’Iberville’s first casino opened Dec. 9, 2015, as thousands of people waited through the speeches and a ribbon cutting before hurrying inside for a first look.
The opening of South Mississippi’s 12th casino kicked off what has been a strong year for the local casino industry. Gross casino revenue got an immediate bounce of $6 million in the first month. Since then, casino revenue is up $47 million for the first 10 months of the year. For the first time since 2008, Coast casino revenue topped a total of $1 billion by October.
“As we look back on the previous year, I recall all of the hard work it took to make the dream of having our first casino in D’Iberville come to fruition,” said D’Iberville Mayor Rusty Quave, who worked with other city leaders for more than 20 years to get a casino. “The Scarlet Pearl provides additional tax revenues that help to provide better emergency services to our city,” he said, “much-needed infrastructure improvements and new recreational opportunities for our citizens.”
The casino already has become an important part of the community, Quave said, by supporting and participating in city events and fostering a positive relationship within the city.
A year later, a seven-story parking garage for 1,023 vehicles is under construction and is scheduled to open in the spring at Scarlet Pearl. As part of the expansion, a retail area for upscale shopping is being added in the walkway between the garage and the casino.
Coming in early December are video poker at PRL Bar and expanded offerings and serving stations at Waterfront Buffet.
Scarlet Pearl’s first year by the numbers
▪ Gave away 11 cars
▪ Awarded $15.8 million in jackpots (and counting)
▪ Donated $45,000
▪ Fired golf course volcano 17,520 times
▪ Gave away 27,082 gifts
▪ Served 4,253 steaks
▪ Valet parked 246,302 cars
▪ Fluffed 82,000 pillows
