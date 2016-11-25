South Mississippi bagging great deals on Black Friday

After a night of bargain shopping Thursday, shoppers were back in line Friday morning looking for more deals.
Home Depot opened at 6 a.m. and employees served coffee, hot chocolate and donuts to those waiting in line. With temperatures around 60 degrees, it was a more comfortable wait for the doors to open than some years.
Tools, Christmas trees and trains were on shopping lists, but the 99 cent poinsettias were what drew many people out before dawn and filled lots of shopping carts.
At Wal-Mart in Gulfport, TVs that weren’t sold at Thursday night’s sale were in the aisles awaiting Friday shoppers.
Something not on sale are turkeys. The birds still in the freezer were double the pre-Thanksgiving sales price on Friday and Rouses and Winn-Dixie are advertising hamburger and steaks for those who already had their fill of turkey leftovers.
Every dollar spent with local merchants revitalizes our community and promotes continued employment.
Tish Williams, Hancock Chamber of Commerce
With the Christmas shopping season officially under way, Saturday will be the day to shop at locally-owned stores. Small Business Saturday will fill the streets and shops in Bay St. Louis and Ocean Springs as shoppers browse for gifts they won’t find in the big box stores.
“When you shop local, you will find those unique gifts no large retailer can offer,” said Tish Williams, executive director of Hancock Chamber of Commerce. The shops will be decked out for Christmas and feature special deals and offer services like free gift wrapping and help with choosing gifts.
“Every dollar spent with local merchants revitalizes our community and promotes continued employment,” she said. One study shows that for every dollar spent locally, more than 60 cents remains in the community.
“Small businesses make up a large portion of our market in Ocean Springs,” said Cynthia Sutton, executive director of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau. “With hundreds of locally owned shops, restaurants, and galleries small businesses generate a large portion of the sales base in Ocean Springs.”
Tweet a photo while shopping at one of the local stores in South Mississippi, use the hashtag #shopsmallselfie and tag the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce on any social media to be entered for a chance to win a $25 American Express gift card.
