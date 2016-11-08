Adele Lyons is new Coast Chamber CEO

After years with Habitat for Humanity in South Mississippi, Adele Lyons is the new chief executive officer of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.
Rachael Seymour has served as acting director since Kimberly Nastasi left as CEO to take a job with Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula. Seymour continues as director of the Biloxi Chamber.
Lyons will assume the position in a few weeks.
Lyons has served as the director of development and communication for Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast since 2010. Her experience with fund raising and grant writing efforts, donor relations, volunteer management and marketing and communication skills are the qualifications needed for the chamber CEO.
Before Habitat, Lyons was the Mississippi Gulf Coast program director for the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation from December 2006 to March 2010. Over her tenure, more than 33 proposals were awarded in South Mississippi totaling $14 million in grants. Lyons also served as the executive director of the Gulf Coast Business Technology Center and the Greater Biloxi Economic Development Foundation.
Among her leadership roles in the community are chairwoman of the Knight Donor Advised Fund committee, president of the board of the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, president of the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce and chairwoman of the board of the National Business Incubation Association. She has also been a member of the board for Mississippi Center for Nonprofits, University of Southern Mississippi Foundation, Knight Nonprofit Center and University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Business Advisory Board.
