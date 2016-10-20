Pop Brothers opening two more locations

Soon. Very soon, Ocean Springs, Pop Brothers is coming to you.
Oh, and Bay St. Louis, you’re not left out.
The artisan ice pop shop in downtown Gulfport is opening another location at 800 Cash Alley (the corner of Government Street and Cash Alley) in Ocean Springs and a third one is coming soon to Bay St. Louis at 108 S. Beach Blvd., next to Cuz’s Seafood’s new location.
“We’re super excited,” said Octavio Arzola, who, along with his wife, Shannon, and her brother, Chuck Kelly, own Pop Brothers. “From the moment we opened here we wanted to open in Ocean Springs, too. We have a lot of customers in Ocean Springs but it’s difficult for them to come over here.
“We had been looking for about a year. We wanted to be on Government, with the foot traffic there,” he said.
The same reasons led the owners to look at Bay St. Louis.
“It’s in downtown Bay St. Louis, right there with the foot traffic,” Shannon Arzola said. “We just secured the location there today (Thursday). We’ve finalized things, and more information will be coming out later about when we’ll open in Bay St. Louis.
“We’re excited to have anchors on both sides of the Coast,” she said.
The Ocean Springs location came about almost by kismet.
“It’s on the side of the building where Twisted Anchor (Tattoo Gallery) is,” Octavio Arzola said. “Twisted Anchor contacted us.”
“We had been trying to figure out what to do with that space. We had been using it for storage,” Twisted Anchor co-owner Gina Stebly said. She saw a news story where the Pop Brothers owners were seeking an Ocean Springs location.
“And I said they would be a perfect fit,” she said. “I called a friend to tell her about it, and she happened to be right there, in the (Pop Brothers) shop, so she talked with Octavio about it. We had wanted something that would be just the right fit for our area.”
For the Ocean Springs shop, Arzola said he’s “trying to open before the Peter Anderson Festival,” which is Nov. 5-6.
This shop will be a walk-up location. Hours will reflect those of the Gulfport store, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. At the beginning, the owners will try out flavors at the Ocean Springs location to see what appeals to customers.
“We have over 60 flavors here,” Arzola said from the Gulfport store. “We’ll start with about half of those over there and see how it goes. We’ll be able to dip them in chocolate there, just like here. And we’ll have our Pooch Pops, too.”
Pooch Pops are all natural, grain-free frozen treats for dogs that, like the treats for humans, are handmade at Pop Brothers.
“We love our dogs like family,” Arzola said.
As for the “people” flavors, he said Oreo Cheesecake and Berries and Cream are among the most popular. The shop is now offering seasonal flavors including Pumpkin Pie and Sweet Potato Pie.
Customers might find ice pops featuring hibiscus from Haiti or imported starfruit.
“We’re always looking for exotic fruits. Everything is all natural and shipped directly from the countries they come from,” Arzola. “The part I love is seeing customers trying things they’ve never tried before.”
