Pope Francis names fourth bishop for Biloxi diocese

A priest from Corpus Christi, Texas will succeed Bishop Roger Morin as the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Biloxi.
A story posted on the diocese website from Gulf Pine Catholic names Msgr. Louis Kihneman as the fourth bishop of the diocese. Morin, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 in March, submitted his retirement papers earlier this year. Kihneman was named by the papal nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre
Pope Francis has named Msgr. Louis Kihneman, a priest of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Texas, to serve as the fourth Bishop of Biloxi. The appointment was announced today, December 16 in Washington, D.C. by the papal nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre.
Bishop-elect Kihneman was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, grew up in New Orleans before moving to Texas. He was ordained in 1977 in Corpus Christi.
Kihneman is in Biloxi and will be introduced at a 10:30 a.m. press conference at the Diocese of Biloxi offices on Popps Ferry Road.
Bishop-elect Kihneman will be ordained and installed as the Bishop of Biloxi on February 17, 2017, at the Nativity of the BVM Cathedral, Biloxi.
