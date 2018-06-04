The Cooking Channel is on a mission to find the best food on the Coast. Where will they visit?

The Mississippi Coast will be back on national airwaves Thursday when season 3 of the Cooking Channel's "Beach Bites with Katie Lee" premiers.
The episode, which airs at 9 p.m. CT on the Cooking Channel, is described as being "on a mission to find the best beach food along the Gulf Coast of Mississippi."
Promoters won't tip their hands just yet on where Lee stopped during her visit to the Coast, but they had this to say about the episode: "She starts with seafood gumbo made with crab straight out of the local waters, fishes for one of her meals, and samples some soul food that's not your typical beach cuisine. Down-home barbecue is a must-have for food lovers in the South, so Katie digs into the best ribs below the Mason-Dixon Line. Chicory coffee, homemade buttery biscuits and refreshing ice pops round out a perfect culinary tour of the Mississippi coast."
In a separate press release, the Food Network calls the Coast "an emerging culinary hot spot for eclectic, diverse restaurants, where there is great food around every corner."
The Sun Herald's Tammy Smith and Jeff Clark previously reported about Lee's visit to the Coast, citing stops at the Blind Tiger, The Shed BBQ and Pop Brothers, among other eateries.
What are some of the musts along the Coast that Lee, who is a cookbook author, television food critic, chef and novelist, should highlight Thursday night? Who did and didn't make the cut? We'll find out at 9 p.m. Thursday.
In case you miss the premiere, you're in luck. The show will be re-aired on the Cooking Channel at 1 a.m. Friday, 11 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 p.m. June 21 and 1:30 a.m. June 22. Unsure how to watch Beach Bites with Katie Lee? Visit cookingchanneltv.com/site/apps.
What to know
What: Beach Bites with Katie Lee
When: 9 p.m. Thursday
Channel: Cooking Channel
