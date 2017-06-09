We may be a ‘land mass’ in weather, but this blended burger will blow you away

A chef at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino has taken the blended burger concept to a whole new level with the Landmass Burger.
The creation is Chef Kristian Wade’s entry into the 2017 Blended Burger Project a partnership between the James Beard Foundation and the Mushroom Council to challenge chefs to come up with a “healthier, more sustainable and tastier burger that can be enjoyed by consumers across the country.”
The Landmass Burger consists of sticky onions, a Mississippi tomato fondue, crispy bread and butter pickles, American cheese, Landmass BBQ Sauce and a homemade roll. Wade explains in his entry that it is named after an infamous moment when a meteorologist told the American people that Hurricane Isaac looked to “hit the land mass between Louisiana and Alabama.”
Uh, that’s Mississippi, folks.
The challenge was for chefs to create a burger using mushrooms in its burger blend. More than 300 different entries are vying for internet votes. One lucky voter also could win a trip to for two to the 2018 Blended Burger event at the James Beard House.
“I attended the Re-Think Food Conference at the Culinary Institute of America in Greystone, California, and had a defining moment as a chef,” Wade said. “The thought of not being able to feed the world’s population 50 years from now was eye-opening and scary for me. It made me realize that it is my responsibility to take this crisis on, starting with myself and the chefs who work with me. When I read the e-mail for the Blended Burger Project this summer, I said to myself this is a perfect opportunity to bring awareness of sustainable food sources to our staff and guests.”
Voting is open through July 31. Click here to vote.
For anyone who is wondering about that “land mass” comment, a copy of a Sun Herald story from 2012 is below.
This Old Land Mass called Mississippi
Originally published: August 27, 2012
At least they know we exist.
While covering Isaac on Sunday, The Weather Channel referred to Mississippi as “the land mass” between New Orleans and Mobile.
This did not go unnoticed by fans of social media. A Facebook page called The Land Mass Between NOLA and Mobile was created Sunday and had more than 34,000 likes by Monday afternoon. It quickly became a repository for Mississippians’ dismay over being neglected or forgotten, a feeling that lingers from Hurricane Katrina and is perpetuated when coverage cranks up each year from The City that Care Forgot for the monster storm’s anniversary.
Now, mind you, we hate what happened in and to New Orleans. But even those folks admit they had a flood, not a hurricane. Katrina, as you will recall, devastated the land mass between New Orleans and Mobile.
But back to Isaac. If we were unable to find humor in a dire situation, what would we do?
Facebook member Debbie McLemore wrote the following under a cartoon, by Marshall Ramsey of the Clarion-Ledger, about the Land Mass being colonized: “This page goes to prove that you best not slight or ignore us and that we do stand as a united land mass! It also proves that we can find humor in the face of anything; even the force of nature.”
An inventive young lady with the Twitter handle HipMayre worked The Weather Channel reference into her Isaac updates: “Bryant is urging (people) in The Land Mass Between NOLA & Mobile to evacuate from low areas.”
Others indignantly tweeted that this is not a land mass, but a state. A state called Mississippi.
One tweeter was just over the whole thing: “Ok, guys, I get it. We got called a land mass. Next!”
Comments