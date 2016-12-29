These Coast soda fountains are the ‘best.’ What’s your fav malt shop?

Coast connoisseurs of old-fashioned fountain drinks such as handmade milkshakes and malts won’t have to travel far to partake in some of the best soda fountain delights the state has to offer.
According to a list created by OnlyInYourState.com, two of the best malt shops in Mississippi are right here on opposite ends of the Coast.
Waveland Pharmacy and Old Fashion Soda Fountain at 112 Auderer Blvd. in Waveland made the list, coming in at No. 6 for its “hand-dipped cones, sundaes, Italian gelato scones and muffins.”
Coming in at No. 10 was Lovelace Drug Store and Soda Fountain at 801 Washington Ave. in Ocean Springs. Lovelace was noted for its “Elvis memorabilia and authentic ice cream sodas, milkshakes, malts, and more.”
South Mississippi was represented a third time with Walnut Square Pharmacy and Ice Cream Parlor at 124 Walnut St. in Hattiesburg. The drug store made the list for its “sundaes, shakes, floats, malts and banana splits.”
Where is your favorite soda fountain in South Mississippi? Let us know in the comments section.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
