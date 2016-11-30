Get taste buds ready for Biloxi Greek Orthodox Christmas fest Dec. 10

If you’ve been craving kolachy cookies, baklava, kourambides and spanakopida, your wait is almost over.
The International Christmas Festival & Pastry Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 255 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi.
Music, traditional folk dancing, traditional foods and family fun make up this annual free event that is dedicated to the spirituality, culture, art, music and food of the many different ethnic cultures that make up the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church family: Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Moldova, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Germany, Hungary, Belarus and the United States.
Music will be by Nick Trivelas on the bouzouki. Trivelas has performed for Greek Nights at Holy Trinity and at Greek festivals in New Orleans and Mobile. Visitors also will be able to tour the church and learn about Orthodox tradition, including iconography.
Lunch and dinner menus will highlight foods from 11 countries.
They include gyros, pork and chicken souvlaki, dolmathes, spanakopita, triopita, pastitsio, lamb burger and goat burger from Greece; blini crepe, cabbage pirozhki, vareniki (perogi stuffed with potato and cheese) and beet salad from Russia; borsch from Ukraine; polenta, ciorba (vegetable and beef soup), mititei (sausage) and sarmale (stuffed cabbage rolls filled with meat and rice) from Romania; sarma (stuffed cabbage roll filled with meat, nuts and grapes) from Moldova; plov (rice pilaf with beef and spices) from Uzbekistan/Kazakhstan; draniki (potato pancakes) from Belarus; sauerkraut with pork schnitzel, German potato salad and pretzels from Germany; goulash and halusky (potato dumplings) from Hungary; ajapsandali (eggplant stew) and shoty (bread) from Georgia. The United States’ contribution is hot dogs.
Perhaps the most popular part of the festival is the pastry sale. Greek pastries include baklava, kourambides, kataiffi, almond crescent, koulourakia, finikia, saraglis, tsoureki, tyropita, spanakopita, Chicago baklava cheesecake, tiramisu, flogeres, Greek canolli and ouzo cake. Russian pastries are cognac cake, Russian bread, kolachy cookies with plum filling and plum roll. Georgia offers shoty and kada, Hungary offers makos beigli (poppyseed roll) and dios beigli (walnut roll).
The pastries will be available for purchase at the festival, but be warned: They are known to sell quickly and to sell out. To ensure you get what your taste buds are craving, place an order by calling George Yurchak at 228-831-5820. Order forms, including a complete list of pastries and their prices, also are available at holytrinitybiloxi.org.
Pastry prices range from $4 to $20. Not sure which pastries you want or can’t settle on just one type?
A small assortment box at $10 includes two baklava, two kourambiedes, one kataiffi, one almond cookie and four koulourakia.
The large assortment box at $20 gets even sweeter with four baklava, four kourambiedes, three kataiffi, three almond cookies and six koulourakia.
A package of 12 spanakopita is $10.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
