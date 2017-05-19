Avast, ye mateys and get to Pirate Day in the Bay

Pirates will rule the streets of Bay St. Louis as Pirate Day in the Bay returns to the city Friday and Saturday.
The event is in its third year and has proven to be popular with all ages.
While the adults can enjoy a pub crawl and live music until 11 p.m., there also are carnival rides, vendors and children’s activities in Pirates’ Village.
Additionally, people of any age can enjoy dressing in pirate garb and soaking in the spirit of downtown.
Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse
The event is hosted by the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse.
John Rosetti, Krewe president, said the event also shares the history of “The Seahorse,” a pirate ship that fought the British. In a reenactment of sorts, the pirates come ashore to capture Mayor Les Fillingame and throw him in jail.
“The pirates come ashore and take over the town for the weekend,” Rosetti said.
Things get rolling at 4 p.m. Friday with live music at Pirate Central, on the corner of Beach and Main streets. Some 275 pirates will come ashore at 5:30 p.m. to capture the mayor.
Pub crawl
From 6-9 p.m. Friday, a pub crawl and scavenger hunt will take place downtown. Participants receive clues at each of 12 bars that will help them locate a buried treasure. Tickets are required and are $20. Following the event, there will be a “Pirate Proclamation” by Capt. Longbeard.
Saturday fun
Saturday, festivities start at 11 a.m. with live music, vendors and entertainment for kids. At 1 p.m., a pirate costume contest will be held with prizes for adult and children’s divisions.
A meet-and-greet with the pirates will be held at 2 p.m. A pirate party will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Pirate Central.
The Pirate Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It will travel from the harbor to North Beach Boulevard and then continue down Demontluzin Avenue to The Ugly Pirate.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, it’s back to Pirate Central where Mayor Fillingame will give a proclamation at 7:30 p.m. More live music will follow from 8-11 p.m.
Fireworks
One last highlight of the event will be a fireworks display presented by Silver Slipper Casino. The fireworks start at 9 p.m. and can be seen over the beach at the Bay St. Louis Harbor.
Admission to the event is free. Admission to the Kids’ Zone is $5.
Comments