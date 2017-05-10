The Golden Age Games are going on across the Coast

The 31st National Veterans Golden Age Games are going on in Biloxi and across the Mississippi Coast this week, featuring athletic competition, military solidarity and a demonstration of the human spirit.
Sponsored by the Veterans Affairs department, about competition involves about 800 athletes representing 44 states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands in 14 events.
“It’s really about taking care of veterans, providing an opportunity for them to stay active, fit and to really promote a healthy lifestyle,” said Mike Molina, the games’ public affairs officer. He said the Biloxi VA earned the honor of hosting the games this year after applying and expressing interest.
“Biloxi has an excellent health-care system here,” Molina said. “The Gulf Coast health-care system provides a tremendous base of support for the event. We have staff from the local VA facility here that is really the backbone of the infrastructure for the event.”
Volunteers
Up to 500 local volunteers are providing support for the five days of games.
“This event quite frankly would not be able to happen without that,” Molina said. “We want the community to come out and support the veterans.”
Competing veterans are at least 55 years old. They all have some relationship with their local VA facility, whether it’s getting annual physicals or being treated for long-term wartime injuries. Many are dealing with some form of physical issue, such as being confined to a wheelchair or being an amputee.
More than medals
Though striving to win gold, silver and bronze medals in their events (also ribbons for up to sixth place) are important, the athletes are at the games for even-more meaningful benefits as well.
“It’s mostly the camaraderie for us collectively,” said Karen Brun, 55. “It’s not about just winning or losing.
“It’s like a second family, being able to walk into any place in the military when you were in uniform and instantly bond with people.”
Brun, who served 33 years on active duty and now lives in northern Michigan, considers herself a “rookie” at the games, having been inspired by those athletes representing different eras of military life.
“I’m only 55, compared to the World War II veterans here in their 90s and taking on a lot more than I am,” said Brun, who is competing in air rifle, table tennis, the 5K bike ride and speed walking. “It really gives me inspiration that you can stay active and healthy, both physically and mentally, for many, many years.
“You have all military branches, men and women … they fought in World War II, Desert Storm (etc.). It doesn’t matter what their backgrounds are, what your beliefs are or where you came from or what you look like, it becomes your family.”
Octogenarian
Millard Reed, 83, from Reno, Nevada, agrees about the bonding.
“It’s the sharing of camaraderie of fellow servicemen and the sport of competition. It’s just amazing, you wish everyone well and just being here is a pleasure.”
Reed, whose vision is impaired, is in his 10th year at the games. He is competing in horseshoes, shuffleboard, boccia ball and bowling. He has won gold in shuffleboard, silver in Boccia and has been able to medal every year.
Main hub
The Coast Coliseum & Convention Center is the main hub for the games.
The Biloxi Natatorium is hosting the swimming events, St. Patrick High School is hosting the track-and-field events and Keesler Air Force Base is hosting bowling. The Gulfport Sportsplex, Hiller Park, The Oaks Golf Course in Pass Christian and Cypress Lanes are also serving as venues.
The Golden Age Games will run through Thursday.
Linda Bowers goes against Alphonso Ogletree in a Boccia Ball match at the Golden Age Games.’
Gordon Jackson
Special to the Sun Herald
James Laugheed (left) tries to make a play on his opponent Chris Zimmer during Shuffleboard competition at the Golden Age Games.
If you go
Events are free and open to spectators.
Wednesday
8-11 a.m. Air Rifle; Convention Center Hall C/D
9 a.m.-noon Badminton Singles; Convention Center E2, ages 60-64
9 a.m.-noon Horseshoe;s Convention Center E4, ages 65-69
9 a.m.-noon Nineball; Convention Center Hall D, ages 70-74
9 a.m.-noon Shuffleboard; Convention Center E4, ages 75-79
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Table Tennis; Convention Center E3, ages 80-84, 85-89, 90+
12:30-2:30 p.m. Air Rifle; Convention Center Hall C/d
1-4 p.m. Badminton Singles; Convention Center E2, ages 70-74, 65-69
1-4 p.m. Boccia Singles; Convention Center E1, ages 80-84
1-4 p.m. Horseshoes; Convention Center E4, ages 75-79
1-4 p.m. Nineball; Convention Center E3, ages 55-59
1-4 p.m. Shuffleboard; Convention Center E4, ages 60-64
3-6 p.m. Air Rifle; Convention Center Hall C/d
4-7:30 p.m. Swimming; Biloxi Natatorium (all ages): 25 freestyle, 25 backstroke, 25 breaststroke, 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke
Thursday
7:30- 9 a.m. 5K Cycling; Jones Park, all ages
8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Bowling; Cypress Lanes, ages 55-59, 70-74, 65-69
8-10 a.m. Field Shot; St. Patrick Catholic H.S.
9 a.m.-noon Boccia; Doubles Convention Center E1, all age groups
9 a.m.-noon Nineball; Convention Center Hall D, ages 75-79, 80-84
9 a.m.-noon. Table Tennis; Convention Center E3, ages 60-64, (w/c)
10 a.m.-noon Track 1500, 100, 400; St. Patrick High
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Blind Disc Golf; Hiller Park
10 a.m.-noon Field Shot; St. Patrick High
Noon-2 p.m. Powerwalk; St. Patrick High
1-4 p.m. Horseshoes; Convention Center E4, ages 70-74
1-4 p.m. Field Shot; St. Patrick High
2-4 p.m. Track 200, 800; St. Patrick High
7:30-9:30 p.m. Vcs Bingo; Convention Center Hall C
More details: va.gov/opa/speceven/gag/
