Halloween is Monday, so the tricks and treats will last all weekend

Halloween isn’t until Monday.
That gives us the entire weekend to celebrate the spooky fun.
There is no shortage of Halloween and fall festival events to enjoy across the Coast.
Fall festivals, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, cemetery tours, treats and more are on the list of events below.
Check it out, put on your best Halloween costume, and get out there and grab some treats.
Be sure to drive carefully and look out for the gobblins on the roads.
Friday
Glow Nights
Zip ‘N Fun Adventure Park, 17200 16th St., Gulfport. Price: Tree Top Course first half $14.99; all $22.99; Junior Course $9.99. 228-324-5199.
5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Halloween Nights of Lights
Gulf Islands Waterpark, off U.S. 49 to Landon Road, Gulfport. The water fun is done for the season but now Halloween lights are strung throughout the park. $5 admission. Extras are free trick-or-treating event Oct. 14 and Zombie Laser Tag Hero’s Laser Tag (extra $5 fee) on Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-31. 228-324-5199.
6-10 p.m. through Monday
Trunk or Treat
Fleitas Avenue Sportsplex. Free hayrides with donation of can goods for Pass Christian Food Pantry. Sponsored by Pass Christian Police Department. 228-452-3301.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Hero’s Haunt
Hero’s Laser Tag, 3340 C Avenue, Gulfport. $10. 228-239-3462.
6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 12
Terror on the Coast
Haunted house at The Warehouse, 3450 Giles Road, Gulfport, features props from movie sets and actors in costume. $17. 228- 341-1327.
7-11 p.m.through Monday
22nd annual Haunted Forest
Flint Creek Park, Wiggins. 228-297-0962.
Dusk (when it gets dark)
Saturday
Halloween Not-So-Scary Trail
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. The C.L. Dees Trail will be transformed into the Not So Scary Trail. Ghosts, bats and spiders will be along the trail. Visitors will use a scavenger hunt form to attempt to find all the items along the trail. When finished visitors return to the visitor center for some well-earned candy.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29-30
Pumpkin Patch
Farmer Brown’s Southern Farm, 19162 Borzik Road, Saucier. $10. 228-364-2534.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
First Fall Festival
Williams Family Farms, 98 B&W Road, Wiggins. Pumpkin patch, maze, live music, family-friendly activities. $9; free for children 2 and under. 601-528-0459.
Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Seward Farms Corn Maze and Family Fun
Tanner Williams Road, Lucedale. Corn maze, pig races, hayrides, cow train, tube slide, corn cannon, farm animals, goat walk, pony rides and field of freight. $12 ages 3 and older. 228-641-3936.
10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5
Family Fun Fest
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Open House in the library meeting room. Families and children are invited to celebrate Halloween and compete in a costume contest. Enjoy stories, crafts, games, and snacks. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Pascagoula Public Library. Details: 769-3060.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Halloween Party
American Legion, Joe Graham Post 119. Refreshments, children younger than 12 should be accompanied by a parent. Games, costume contest, games and more. 12320 Ashley Drive, Gulfport. 228-206-3201.
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene, 14700 Big Ridge Road, Biloxi. Free. 228-875-0860.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Boo Bash
Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, 1177 20th Ave., Gulfport. Free. Games, handouts, train rides, face painting, live entertainment and refreshments.
5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Fall Festival
Coalville United Methodist Church, 12298 Shorecrest Rd., Biloxi. Free. Free food, games, costume contest, drawing, puppet show, cake walk, haunted mansion. No evil, devilish or clown costumes, please. 228-392-5970 or www.coalvilleumc.org.
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Spooky Island at Tiki Luau
Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Trick and treat for any family. Costume contest and Halloween Party. Music, food for purchase, games and more. 228-217-2797.
6 p.m.
Pot luck dinner/dance party
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Potluck dinner 7 to 7:30 p.m. and costs $20. A wide variety of recorded dance music follows until 10:15. Bring a covered dish and wear a Halloween costume. Details: 228-324-3730.
6:30 p.m.-7 p.m., 7 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Harvest Fest Moss Point
Harvest Fest, hosted by the City of Moss Point, Riverfront Center: hay rides, trunk or treat, canoe rides, food, games and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday
Halloween Fun Festival
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $6 per person; members free. Come in your favorite Halloween costume. Enjoy trick-or-treating at Kids Street, games, face painting and more. For details call 228-897-6039. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Community Trunk or Treat and Fall Fest event
Crosspoint Church, 15046 North Swan Road, Gulfport. This free, family-fun event will have more than 20 decorated vehicles for kids to visit during Trunk or Treat. In addition, the Fall Fest will feature a hayride, bake walk, inflatable obstacle course, kids games and face painting. Food will include hotdogs and chili, popcorn, cotton candy, s’mores, cakes and cookies, along with assorted soft drinks, juices and water. Entertainment will include the Crosspoint Children’s Choir, KidStuf Dancers, Assembly Line! Youth Band and Worship Team, with Ron Meyers serving as emcee. For details, call 228-328-2481 or mycrosspoint.org.
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Monday
Monster Mash Halloween party
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. No charge. Patrons are invited on Halloween eve and enjoy treats and stay for fun. Dress up in a favorite costume - but not too scary. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Come see the Goosebumps Marathon on the big screen, Halloween music, and decorations in the meeting room. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Gautier Public Library. Details: 497-4531 or www.JGRLS.org.
6 p.m.
Monday
Pumpkin Patch
Church of the Redeemer, 1904 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi.
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-7 p.m. Sundays
Trick or Treat
Virginia College. Trick or treating, tours for prospective students, costume contest, and more. 920 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
22nd annual Cemetery Tour
Cedar Rest Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Local residents will portray former residents who are now buried in the cemetery. Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. Free. Hosted by Hancock County Historical Society. Following the tour, guests are invited to the Lobrano House around the corner from cemetery at 108 Cue St. for punch, cookies and treats. Details: 467-4090.
5:30 p.m.
24th annual Pumpkin Patch
24073 Church Ave., Saucier. Games, food and more. Alternative to Halloween gives children and families a safe place to enjoy the evening.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Trick or Treat Down the Street
Downtown Ocean Springs. Hosted by Historic Ocean Springs Association and the Chamber of Commerce. Treats and goblins. 228-872-0846. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Rocky Horror Show Movie Madness Experience
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. Full audience participation and use of props is completely encouraged, however, no outside props will be allowed. Prop kits will be sold for $5 at the theatre.Wear your Halloween costume! Our costume contest will include prizes for Judges’ Favorite and for the best RHPS inspired costume! Door Prizes! Cash Bar! We’ve got it all, and we’ll see you at the BLT on Halloween night! Doors open at 7:30PM! 228-432-8543. 4blt.org.
9 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
