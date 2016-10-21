Plenty of Halloween fun to be had on Coast this weekend and beyond

There’s no shortage of free treats on the Coast this month, but that’s not all that’s being offered this Halloween.
While children enjoy sweets, spooky cartoons and games, adults can participate in haunted cemetery tours, haunted houses, cycling and costume contests.
Here we’ve rounded up as many Coast Halloween and other autumn events as we could find.
Bay St. Louis
▪ Hope Haven’s second annual Masquerade Ball is 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, 301 Blaze Ave. There is a costume contest with $1,000 in prizes, music by Pitcher Point, food, silent auction and a cash bar. This is a benefit for Hope Haven Children’s Advocacy Center. Tickets are $50.
▪ The Monster Mash Dash will be 8-11 a.m. Saturday. Dress in costume for these 5K, 1-mile and half-mile races, which begin at Washington Pier (Beach Boulevard at Washington Street). Trophies will be awarded. Proceeds benefit the Vibe Elite All-Star Cheer Team. Registration is $20.
▪ On Oct. 31, Bay St. Louis holds its 23rd annual Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour on Second Street, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Donations are accepted as admission.
Biloxi
▪ The Senior Halloween Bash is noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Donal Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road. This event invites people 55 and older to have a free lunch and participate in a costume contest.
▪ Pumpkin Patch, Church of the Redeemer, 1904 Popp’s Ferry Road, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-7 p.m. Sundays.
▪ Halloween at Hiller Park is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the softball fields, 1940 Edger Road. This free event is for ages 11 and younger. Activities include a costume contest, games, rides, inflatables and a screening of “Hotel Transylvania.” Food will be available for purchase. Police will direct traffic into the Atkinson Road entrance and out the Hiller Park subdivision entrance and will designate where to park. The CTA will run a shuttle for people who park at the Donal Snyder Community Center on Pass Road. Attendees are asked to bring a canned good for the homeless or for the Humane Society when attending. Trick-or-treating starts at 6 p.m., but the games area opens early.
▪ “Boo” Connects, Biloxi Bay Chamber networking event at Colonial Park, 2318 Pass Road, 5-10 p.m. Friday. Costume contest, the band Stellar, chili cook-off. Donations collected for the Humane Society of South Mississippi. 228-435-6149
▪ The Odd Ball, Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, 6-10 p.m. Thursday. Almost Circle Gallery is having an out-of-the-ordinary Art Bash encouraging visitors to come in their most creative costumes and enjoy a selection of unique artists who will have exhibits. Some of the festivities will include live music, interactive art, featured artists and a costume contest.
▪ Fatima Elementary School Halloween Carnival, 320 Jim Money Road, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Rides, inflatables, knockerball, game booths, food vendors, boo bus and more. www.olfschool.org, 228-388-3602.
▪ Moonlight Masquerade, The Redding House, 770 Jackson Ave., next to Merit Health Center, 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Music, hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks, costume contest, silent auction and two raffles with a trip for two to Savannah, Georgia, among the prizes. Admission $60. Benefits Gulf Coast Women’s Center for Nonviolence. Tickets: gcwcfn.org/mm16
▪ The 10th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour is a free self-guided tour with 19 characters re-enacting history related to Biloxi’s past mayors. It is offered 2-4 p.m. Sunday and 5-7 p.m. Monday. The re-enactments repeat throughout the two hours. The cemetery is at 1166 Irish Hill Drive.
▪ The Special Needs Costume Ball is 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Donal Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road. Children and adults with physical and mental disabilities can enjoy food and a costume contest for free.
▪ Halloween Night at the Museum is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29 is the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum’s second annual adult Halloween bash. It will have music by Ruffwater, hors d’oeuvres, libations, a “candy bar” and a costume contest with a $100 first prize. Admission is $30 per person or $50 per couple. The museum is at 115 First St.
▪ On Oct. 31, there will be free trick-or-treating and photo booths from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd.
D’Iberville
▪ Trunk-or-Treat will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, with candy handed out at the Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex, 10278 Kajja Drive. Admission is free.
▪ The House of Payne haunted house is open Oct. 28, 29 and 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. It is at the Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex, 10278 Kajja Drive. Admission is one can of non-perishable food.
Gautier
▪ The city’s all-ages candy giveaway is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Senior Center, 914 De La Pointe Drive.
Gulfport
▪ Terror on the Coast uses props from television and movie productions to create a frightening walk-through haunted house. It is going on from 7 to 11 p.m. nightly through Oct. 31 at The Warehouse, 3450 Giles Road. Admission is $15.
▪ Halloween Cooking Class and Party, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. $12.50 per person. A spooky cooking extravaganza will celebrate Halloween. Come dressed in your costume for a parade and enjoy spooky crafts. Menu includes monster sandwiches, healthy candy corn snack, pumpkin patch pudding cup and witches brew. Advance registration required at www.lmdc.org or by calling 228-897-6039.
▪ Westminster Presbyterian Church will host its annual Bayou View Fall Festival, 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Bayou View Park near Lawson Avenue at 50th Street. Events include a cupcake walk, arts and crafts, popcorn and nachos, face-painting, water slides, a dunking both and children’s games. Food drive will benefit the Gulfport Rescue Mission. Free. 228-864-3143
▪ Cinema by the Spooky Shore is 6 p.m. Friday at Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, 805 20th Ave. This National Night Out Against Crime event includes safety tips, police displays, Halloween bags, candy, pizza and refreshments. A costume contest for ages 12 and younger begins at 6:30 p.m. A showing of “Hotel Transylvania 2” begins at dusk. Admission is free.
▪ The city and Gulf Islands Waterpark present Halloween Night of Lights, Saturday and Sunday and Oct. 27-31 from 6-10 p.m. each night. Kids can tour a path of lighted monsters and get treats. Additional events vary each night. Admission is $5. Zombie Laser Tag can be played for an additional $5. The park is at 17200 16th St.
▪ Hero’s Haunt Hero’s Laser Tag, 3340 C Avenue, 6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 12. $10. 228-239-3462
▪ Boo Bash! is Oct. 29, 5-9 p.m., at Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, 805 20th Ave. This free event offers face-painting, train rides, games, handouts and snacks.
▪ Lynn Meadows hosts its Halloween Fun Festival, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29 at 246 Dolan Ave. Dress in costume and have family fun with treats, games and face-painting. Concessions will be sold. Admission is $6 or free to members.
▪ Glow Nights at Zip ‘N Fun Adventure Park, 17200 16th St., Gulfport, 5-8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays through Oct. 29. Price: Tree Top Course first half $14.99; all $22.99; Junior Course $9.99. 228-324-5199
▪ Night in the Haunted Forest is CASA of Harrison County’s annual costume ball fundraiser. It is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29 at Centennial Plaza, 200 E. Beach Blvd. There is a costume contest, music by 5 Finger Discount, food, wine, beer and photo booth. Admission is $65 at the door, or $50 advance by calling 228-865-7078.
Kiln
▪ Southern Promiseland Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkins, 1212 Raygan Lane, Kiln, Fridays 6-9 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, 1-4 p.m. 10-acre corn maze, roping arena, hayrides, farm animals and pumpkin patch. Cash only: $7 ages 3-11 and $8 ages 12 and up. 228-255-4866
Long Beach
▪ Long Beach Cemetery Tour, Girard Avenue and West First Street, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday. Visitors can take a fun and informative step back in time. Sponsored by the Long Beach Historical Society, this fourth tour will feature interesting city notables portrayed in period costumes. Featured will be two colorful women, Joanna Vallet and Meta Manville (Beth Hansen and Marcia French). The gentlemen include a popular mayor, Fabian Walles (Billy Skellie); Salathiel Hall, a Confederate soldier (Ronald Skellie); noted Long Beach leader and landowner, Harper McCaughan (Mark Bryant); and city leader and dairyman Henry Dubuisson, who was one of 15 children (great-grandson Steven Mink). Guides will lead groups to hear the presenters. The tour lasts about one hour. Families are welcome. No entry fee but donations are appreciated. Nearly 500 luminaries will light the paths along the route. www.lbhistoricalsociety. com, 228-437-4983.
Lucedale
▪ Seward Farms Corn Maze and Family Fun, Tanner Williams Road, Lucedale, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5. Corn maze, pig races, hayrides, cow train, tube slide, corn cannon, farm animals, goat walk, pony rides and field of freight. $12 ages 3 and older. 228-641-3936
Ocean Springs
▪ Halloween party for children and adults with special needs 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 2755 Bienville Blvd. It includes music, food and an appearance by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter of The Ghostbusters. Admission is free.
▪ Trick or Treat Down the Street is Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. HOSA hosts this free and organized walk through downtown with merchants handing out candy to children. The walk begins at Marshall Park.
Pascagoula
▪ The Great Haunted Halloween Bicycle Tour is 5 p.m. Friday. Meet at the corner of Delmas Avenue and Magnolia Street for costume and decorated bicycle contests. At 7, cyclists line up to ride in the city’s Electric Light Parade. The haunted bicycle tour will follow and is expected to return downtown by 9. Lights are required. Admission is free.
▪ The 10th annual Historic Cemetery Tour takes guests through Pascagoula’s early ancestry with actors dressed in period costumes at Greenwood Cemetery on St. Peters Street. The tour is 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Free admission.
▪ Pascagoula’s annual haunted house claims to be the scariest attraction in Jackson County because of its live cast of creepy characters. Hours are 8 p.m.-midnight Oct. 28 and 29 and 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 31 at the Parks and Recreation Center, 2935 Pascagoula St. Admission is $5.
Pass Christian
▪ Halloween Preschool Reading Bash, Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Sally James and Annette Williams will be reading Halloween tales 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday. There will be singing, dancing and popcorn crafting during the Reading Bash. Pass Christian Library will launch the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Bash. The books read during the bash can be counted as the first books in the program. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program initiative is for families with children 5 and younger. The program is designed to help parents prepare their children for starting kindergarten. While reading 1,000 books may sound like a lofty goal, it can be achieved. If a child reads three books per day, the program can be completed within one year. If a child reads one book a day, the program can be completed in three years. In addition to Friends of Pass Christian Library, support for this program has come from the M.W. Murphy Foundation, which provided a grant for the program’s startup. Details: 228-452-4596.
Saucier
▪ Pumpkin Patch, Farmer Brown’s Southern Farm, 19162 Borzik Road, Saucier; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. $10. 228-364-2534
Waveland
▪ Waveland’s Halloween Bash will be 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31 as Coleman Avenue becomes a Halloween village. There will be face-painting, free candy and surprises.
Wiggins
▪ First Fall Festival, Williams Family Farms, 98 B&W Road, Saturdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m. through Oct. 30. Pumpkin patch, maze, live music and family-friendly activities. $9 admission; free for children 2 and under. 601-528-0459.
