Cruisin’ The Coast can be a fun time for Coast seniors

Love it or loathe it, there’s no escaping Cruisin’ The Coast. The 20th annual event gets underway Oct. 2.
Cruisin’ is a car-lover’s dream, but it also is one of the biggest activities for seniors in South Mississippi. Cruisers come to the Coast from all over the U.S. for a week of cars, music and fun, and many of them are seniors and retirees.
And while the thought of thousands of people driving across South Mississippi may seem daunting for many, the trick to having fun at Cruisin’ is to know when events will affect you and your chances of getting stuck in traffic. The solution is a simple one — avoid using U.S. 90 as much as you can for the week.
On Oct. 2, the major Cruisin’ area will be Gulfport, particularly in the morning and early afternoon at Hardy Court Shopping Center at Pass and Courthouse roads and Downtown Gulfport later in the afternoon. So, make plans early to avoid U.S. 90 in Gulfport on this particular day.
The focus shifts to Long Beach on Oct. 3 with the Long Beach Parade that starts at 5:30 p.m. Avoid using U.S. 90 in Long Beach as well as Railroad Street.
Cruisin’ hits Moss Point on Oct. 4, and there are several events scheduled at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on this day as well.
Biloxi will play host to a block party in Downtown Biloxi on Oct. 4 from 8-2 p.m. The Blessing of the Cars will be held in Diamondhead from 3-6 p.m.
By Oct. 6, Cruisin’ will be in full force with activities across the Coast, from Bay St. Louis to Ocean Springs. This trend will continue through Oct.9. These are the days you will really want to avoid traveling on U.S. 90.
Music
Cruisin’ 2016 has plenty of music for fans of all of ages, especially seniors and fans of hits from the ’60s.
Things kick off on Saturday, Oct. 1, when Chubby Checker, the man who invented “The Twist,” will play a show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino with ’70s funk band War. Tickets start at $20. Call 888-566-7469 for tickets.
The Monkees will hit the Hard Rock Live on Oct. 1. Tickets start at $20 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Fans of the British Invasion can check out Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits for $20 at the Golden Nugget Casino. For information, call 800-745-3000.
Also on Oct. 1, the IP Casino Resort will feature Art Garfunkel in a rare concert performance. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The Beach Boys hit the Beau on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 to play hits such as “Fun Fun Fun” and “I Get Around.” Tickets start at $45. Call 888-566-7469 for tickets
The comedy duo Cheech and Chong will be at the IP on Oct. 7. Tickets start at $34 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
If Elvis is your thing, the Hard Rock Live will present Brandon Bennett; Aloha from Biloxi on Oct. 7-8. Tickets start at $10 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
