Missing Biloxi woman calls police after seeing herself in a news report, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

April 02, 2018 10:37 AM

Biloxi

A Biloxi woman reported missing after she was last seen March 23 has been found, police say.

Dora Ellen Doss saw a picture of herself on a news report and contacted the Biloxi Police Department, Maj. Christopher De Back said Monday.

Doss was in good condition and good health, De Back said.

The 53-year-old woman had last been seen on Irish Hill Drive and Rodenberg Avenue.

No suspicious activity was involved in her disappearance, De Back said.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

