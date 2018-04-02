Missing Biloxi woman calls police after seeing herself in a news report, police say

A Biloxi woman reported missing after she was last seen March 23 has been found, police say.
Dora Ellen Doss saw a picture of herself on a news report and contacted the Biloxi Police Department, Maj. Christopher De Back said Monday.
Doss was in good condition and good health, De Back said.
The 53-year-old woman had last been seen on Irish Hill Drive and Rodenberg Avenue.
No suspicious activity was involved in her disappearance, De Back said.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
