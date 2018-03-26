Listen to ‘Out Here in America,’ a Sun Herald podcast about being LGBT in the Deep South

“Out Here in America,” a podcast by the Sun Herald and McClatchy, is back! The second season premieres Monday with guest Part-Time Justin of the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.
You can listen to “Out Here in America” on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you find your favorite shows. Or simply click here.
Host Justin Mitchell, growth and social editor at the Sun Herald, narrates the podcast that explores what it’s like being LGBTQ in the Deep South, America’s heartland — and every small town and big city in between.
The podcast tells the stories of people whose voices aren’t always heard.
The first season of “Out Here in America,” premiered in June 2017 and featured “don’t ask, don’t tell” veterans, church leaders, gay bar owners, celebrities such as Tig Notaro and others who shared their experiences with Mitchell.
While the first season focused on people living in rural areas or small town, new episodes of “OHIA” will feature people living both in small towns and metropolitan areas like New York, New Orleans, Southern California and beyond.
Do you have a guest suggestion? Email Mitchell at jmitchell@sunherald.com.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
