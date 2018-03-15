Pitbull is bringing his Mr. 305 flavor to the 228 at this Biloxi casino

The place that brought you the Robotic Bar is partnering with a Grammy-winning superstar for its next venture in cocktails.
The Hard Rock Casino Biloxi will be partnering with Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, for the tropical nightlife spot iLove305, which is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.
The nightlife spot will take over at the Center Bar in the Hard Rock.
According to a news release, iLove305 will house various entertainment spaces and a variety of Miami-inspired cocktails.
The 3,400-square-foot space will feature Cuban-inspired and tropical decor illuminated by Art Deco neon and an elevated bar with 360-degree seating, the news release said. It will also feature frozen mojito and daiquiri machines.
The top of the bar will serve as a performance space for dancers and musicians.
Pitbull made his debut on Lil John’s 2002 outing “Kings of Crunk.” He had his first No. 1 single in 2011 with “Give Me Everything.”
