Sunday’s new LMN movie movie features Gulfport and twins from Picayune

It’s a case Gulfport police won’t be investigating, yet it has all of the elements of mystery and surprise — a young couple living on the beach hire a nanny for their daughter, who then disappears. And it happened in South Mississippi — kind of.
Gulfport will be the backdrop for the film “Nanny Seduction,” which debuts on the Lifetime Movie Network on Sunday at 7 p.m. It’s the latest of several Coast-shot films to find its way in front of an audience.
“The original name of the film was ‘Missing Daughter” and it was shot in Gulfport in August 2016,” said Daniel Lewis, the film’s producer. “Since that time, we have licensed the film to the Lifetime Movie Network and the name has been changed to ‘Nanny Seduction’ to give it a more edgy feel for their audience.”
Lewis said the movie will feature a lot of local scenery that may be familiar to viewers.
“We shot a lot of the film on Second Street next to Downtown Gulfport and we shot some on the beach near Jones Park and on another property near the Great Southern Club Golf Course — we had a good shoot.”
The cast
“Nanny Seduction” stars Erin Cahill, Wes Brown and Austin Highsmith, who was on nine episodes of “Scream Queens, which was filmed in New Orleans.
Lewis said it also features two local up-and-coming stars.
“We have two young girls from Picayune — a set of twins, Alison and Lauren Gobuzzi —and they play the young girl,” he said. “The both play one character, a young girl named Riley and they were actually in ‘Joe Dirt 2’ with David Spade.”
Shooting on the Coast
Lewis, a native of Louisiana, has filmed three movies on the Coast, including “Mississippi River Shark,” which is currently shooting Ocean Springs.
“We’ve shot a lot of movies in Louisiana when the tax incentive program was going through sort of an experimental phase and then there was a little bit of uncertainty and Mississippi is our neighboring state,” he said. “I drove over to the Coast and took a look and fell in love with some of the locations and there’s a trainable workforce who want to be a part of the growing industry, as well as a lot of people who have worked on films in other areas. The City of Gulfport — Mayor Billy Hewes and his office — were also great to work with.”
On the air
What: “Nanny Seduction”
When: 8 p.m. Sunday on Lifetime Movie Network
TV: Channel 102 and 1102 (HD) on Cableone in Gulfport/Long Beach
Check your local guide for information on other services such as Dish and Direct TV.
